These 2 Houston neighborhoods named to list of richest cities in Texas

HOUSTON – Bellaire and West University Place are considered to be some of the richest cities in Texas.

HomeSnacks, a neighborhood infotainment website, narrowed down the wealthiest cities in the Lone Star State.

Factors taken into consideration include median household income, unemployment and poverty rates and where the 1-percent live. To be considered, cities must have a population of at least 5,000. After reviewing more than 300 neighborhoods, analysts at HomeSnacks determined Bellaire and West University Place are among the top 10.

Bellaire ranks second on the 10 Richest Cities in Texas for 2020 list.

The Houston-area neighborhood is recognized for its low unemployment and poverty rates of 2.4 and 1.7-percent, respectively. HomeSnacks reports the median household income of Bellaire residents is $201,629.

West University Place ranks fifth, two places lower than it did last year. HomeSnacks reports an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent and a poverty rate of 1.7 percent. The median income of West U residents is $250,001, according to the website.

Both Houston neighborhoods score 10/10 on the website’s SnackAbility meter which grades factors such as housing, education, diversity and affordability.

Want to know more? See HomeSnacks’ 10 Richest Cities in Texas for 2020.