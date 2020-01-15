The 5 best Italian eateries in Houston

Looking for a mouthwatering Italian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Houston area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Houston-area restaurants rose to $28 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Bollo Woodfired Pizza

Photo: shanon s./Yelp

First on the list is Bollo Woodfired Pizza. Located at 2202 W. Alabama St. in Greenway, the bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 601 reviews on Yelp.

2. Prego

Photo: tuan n./Yelp

Next up is University Place's Prego, situated at 2520 Amherst St. With four stars out of 268 reviews on Yelp, the Italian and breakfast and brunch spot, offering pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Nino's

Montrose's Nino's, located at 2817 W. Dallas St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Tuscan and Sicilian spot four stars out of 128 reviews.

4. Fabio's Artisan Pasta

Photo: lesley g./Yelp

Fabio's Artisan Pasta, a pasta shop in Greenway, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 255 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2129 W. Alabama St. to see for yourself.

5. North Italia

Photo: william j./Yelp

Finally, over in Greater Uptown, check out this member of the chain North Italia, which has earned four stars out of 1,546 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 1700 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 190.

