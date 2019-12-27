Here are the stories in Pearland that caught our attention in 2019

HOUSTON – In 2019, we saw Pearland make national headlines with its stories about Abigail Arias and more.

Here’s what we’re taking a look back at:

Honorary police officer Abigail Arias sworn in

The community had the spotlight when Abigail Arias was sworn in as an honorary Freeport police officer. From this moment, KPRC followed up with updates of the girl’s life while battling a rare form of kidney cancer.

In 2019, Arias was not only sworn in as a police officer, but also a member of HPD’s Air Support unit. She met Jose Altuve ahead of Game 1 of the World Series and took her first ever helicopter ride. The little officer died Nov. 5, 2019.

Pearland woman crowned Miss Texas

Another moment that grabbed our attention was Pearland’s very own Chandler Foreman being crowned Miss Texas and went on to compete for Miss America.

Through her ambassadorship, Foreman traveled the state to raise awareness for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, offered character-education through Texas Cares for Children and spoke at several elementary schools as a part of her philanthropy and social impact initiative “The Leader Within.”

Mayor Tom Reid announces retirement

After nearly 50 years of political service, Pearland Mayor Tom Reid, 94, announced his plans to retire after the end of his term in May 2020.

Reid was elected Pearland’s first mayor in 1978 and served until 1990. In 1993, Reid ran for re-election and has been the city’s mayor ever since.

One of the best Houston-area suburbs

Pearland came in fourth for one of the best Houston-area suburbs to live in, according to a study.

Houston Properties put the suburb high on its list for the highly-rated schools and short commutes to major Houston hubs such as downtown, the medical center, Galleria and the Energy Corridor.

