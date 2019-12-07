Forget coal! This year, send your naughty Houston kids to the slammer for a mugshot with Santa

This year, forget the coal! Send your naughty kids to the slammer for an extra adorable mugshot photo opp with the Santa Claus.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Pearland Police Explorers Post #237 will host Mugshots with Santa. Naughty or nice, your kids will love the chance to get up close and personal with the big man in red, even if it is behind bars.

Kids and parents will get the opportunity to choose from an assortment of booking signs to create a hilarious holiday photo with Santa Claus. A photographer will take photos using the participants’ phones so don’t forget to bring your cellphone with you if you want to capture the moment.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pearland Police Station, located at 2555 Cullen Parkway, Pearland, Texas 77581.

Here’s how the pricing works: The mugshots run $10 for the first person and $5 for each additional person in the photo.

