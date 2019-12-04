The 5 holiday shops you need to check out in the Woodlands
Grab a gift your for special loved one this holiday season
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The holidays are just around the corner, and if you haven’t started checking people off your list, do not worry.
Although there are hundreds of shops you can find in Houston, we narrowed some of our favorite local shops you can only find in the Woodlands.
For the beauty queen
Makeup Junkie Bags
View this post on Instagram
Our Bayou Black jewelry bag is one of four beautiful prints you will see launching tonight at 7 PM!! If you are a wholesaler you can get them on our wholesale site, or retail customers can get one on our retail site. They will also be launching on the Laminin website!! @laminindesigns
Not only are these cosmetic bags popular in Texas, but they’ve been featured in multiple magazines across the country. They are the best cosmetic and travel bags your loved ones will ever own. They sell through boutiques, but Makeup Junkie Bags are handmade and created right here in Texas!
Website: MakeupJunkieBags.com/
On Facebook: MakeupJunkieBags
On Instagram: @MakeupJunkieBags
11133 Interstate 45 S Suite 120
Conroe, Texas
For the stylish mom
One Hip Mom
Posted by OneHipMom.Com on Thursday, October 31, 2019
Your mother is going to be obsessed with this shop! One Hip Mom is a multi-generational clothing boutique that sells the latest and greatest clothing, shoes and jewelry to trendy moms and their teen daughters!
Website: OneHipMom.com
On Facebook: One Hip Mom
9337 Spring-Cypress Rd, Ste F
Klein, Texas
For anyone (and everyone!) on your List
Tumbleweeds and Notions
View this post on Instagram
We’re back at the @jlthewoodlands Holiday Market with the @31roots gals for the final day! 10-4 at the Waterway Marriott! Your favorite, Christy is here all day! • #christmasisuponus #butTHANKSGIVINGfirst #holidaysarecoming #advent #winter #gifts #November #LoveOthers #TandN #shoplocal #shopsmall #thewoodlands
Located in the heart of The Woodlands, Tumbleweeds & Notions is a gift shoppe unlike any other to pick up special and unique gifts for just about anyone on your list. The shoppe is ready to help you love others this holiday season without getting your tinsel in a tangle!
Website tumbleweedsandnotions.com/
On Facebook: Tumbleweeds & Notions
On Instagram: @TumbleWeedsAndNotions
8021 Research Forest Dr. Ste. C-1
The Woodlands, TX 77382
For the woman who needs to be pampered
Solace Salon and Spa
x @ksc_hairandmakeup x • • • • #mastersofbalayage #blonde #fanola #blondebalayage #redkin #kenra #dimensionalbalayage...Posted by Solace Salon & Spa on Wednesday, November 20, 2019
New year, new hair! The holiday is the perfect time for your loved one to be pampered with a nice salon. Solace Salon and Spa is hair salon located in Conroe, and the best part, they have a cute boutique inside. It’s a good hidden secret!
On Facebook: Solace Salon and Spa
525 Woodland Square Blvd Unit 190
Conroe, Texas
For the “GQ” man
Norton Ditto
Canali charcoal suit. Eton dress shirt. Dolce Punta tie & pocket square. #houstonmenswear #houstonmensfashionPosted by Norton Ditto on Thursday, November 14, 2019
Maybe that special man in your life needs a little swag? The Norton Ditto is the perfect spot to add some style to any man’s wardrobe. They offer a variety of men’s apparel and few other gifts that are great for stocking suffers.
Website: nortonditto.com
On Facebook: Norton Ditto
On Instagram: @NortonDitto
2025 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, Texas 77380
Who’s ready for the Holidays?
Thank you to the Junior League of the Woodlands for providing some of the boutiques featured in this guide. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.