The 5 holiday shops you need to check out in the Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The holidays are just around the corner, and if you haven’t started checking people off your list, do not worry.

Although there are hundreds of shops you can find in Houston, we narrowed some of our favorite local shops you can only find in the Woodlands.

For the beauty queen

Not only are these cosmetic bags popular in Texas, but they’ve been featured in multiple magazines across the country. They are the best cosmetic and travel bags your loved ones will ever own. They sell through boutiques, but Makeup Junkie Bags are handmade and created right here in Texas!

Website: MakeupJunkieBags.com/

On Facebook: MakeupJunkieBags

On Instagram: @MakeupJunkieBags

11133 Interstate 45 S Suite 120

Conroe, Texas

For the stylish mom

Your mother is going to be obsessed with this shop! One Hip Mom is a multi-generational clothing boutique that sells the latest and greatest clothing, shoes and jewelry to trendy moms and their teen daughters!

Website: OneHipMom.com

On Facebook: One Hip Mom

9337 Spring-Cypress Rd, Ste F

Klein, Texas

For anyone (and everyone!) on your List

Located in the heart of The Woodlands, Tumbleweeds & Notions is a gift shoppe unlike any other to pick up special and unique gifts for just about anyone on your list. The shoppe is ready to help you love others this holiday season without getting your tinsel in a tangle!

Website tumbleweedsandnotions.com/

On Facebook: Tumbleweeds & Notions

On Instagram: @TumbleWeedsAndNotions

8021 Research Forest Dr. Ste. C-1

The Woodlands, TX 77382

For the woman who needs to be pampered

New year, new hair! The holiday is the perfect time for your loved one to be pampered with a nice salon. Solace Salon and Spa is hair salon located in Conroe, and the best part, they have a cute boutique inside. It’s a good hidden secret!

On Facebook: Solace Salon and Spa

525 Woodland Square Blvd Unit 190

Conroe, Texas

For the “GQ” man

Canali charcoal suit. Eton dress shirt. Dolce Punta tie & pocket square. #houstonmenswear #houstonmensfashion Posted by Norton Ditto on Thursday, November 14, 2019

Maybe that special man in your life needs a little swag? The Norton Ditto is the perfect spot to add some style to any man’s wardrobe. They offer a variety of men’s apparel and few other gifts that are great for stocking suffers.

Website: nortonditto.com

On Facebook: Norton Ditto

On Instagram: @NortonDitto

2025 Hughes Landing Blvd

The Woodlands, Texas 77380

Who’s ready for the Holidays?

Thank you to the Junior League of the Woodlands for providing some of the boutiques featured in this guide. For more information, click here.