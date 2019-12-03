HOUSTON – Going to see holiday lights is an experience everyone should be able to enjoy this winter. And with so many incredible displays in and around Houston, which are top places to visit?

Amanda Sorena, contributor with the popular parenting app and website, Mommy Nearest, shared the 6 must-see holiday light displays you can’t miss season.

“These are experiences. It’s not just driving around to see some lights, which is wonderful to do. But if you want an experience, these are the spots to go,” said Sorena, who included in the list places inside the loop, and others that are just a short drive away from the city.

1. MAGICAL WINTER LIGHTS

Magical Winter Lights

Fresh and multicultural display in La Marque. Enjoy carnival rides, character visits, participate in Chinese arts & craft and more.

“It’s a big one, it’s 20 acres. So, it’s pretty massive. You’re walking a lot, so be prepared for that. But they have a multicultural theme and there’s different lanterns. And it’s the biggest lantern festival, I believe in Texas, if not the US. So many photo opportunities and a carnival. So be prepared for that, as well,” said Sorena.

When: Now - Jan. 5

Address: 1000 FM 2004, La Marque, TX 77568

2. SANTA’S WONDERLAND

Red Barn at Santa's Wonderland

Go to College Station for a massive holiday display, including a giant barn with a Texas flag made of lights, a petting zoo, pony rides and countless country-style holiday festivities.

“A couple of tips for that. Get your tickets online ahead of time. And also, pay for the bigger parking pass to be closer. It’s a little more money, but at the end of Santa’s Wonderland you’ll want to walk to your car a little quicker. The have a new gingerbread display this year and they’re trying to add to it, every year and put more things,” said Sorena.

When: Now - Dec. 30

Address: 18898 Hwy 6, College Station, TX 77845

3. HOLIDAY IN THE GARDENS AT MOODY GARDENS

Festival of Lights, Moody Gardens

Head out to Galveston for their eight holiday attractions under one venue, including Arctic slide, Ice Land, an ice rink and Festival of Lights, a trail featuring more than a million lights

“They have a number of different holiday stuff, not just your walking holiday display. It’s a mile-long walking display. But actually, if you stay there, they have some packages too where you can get tickets to the pyramids; you can get tickets to Ice Land, which is always one of your favorites,” said Sorena.

When: Now - Jan. 12

Address: 1 Hope Blvd, Galveston, TX 77554

4. ZOO LIGHTS

Family at Zoo Lights

After closing, the Houston Zoo transforms into a magical light display with trees and exhibits aglow. Enjoy a 100-foot-long tunnel of light, a 4D enchanted forest, an ice dragon and “snow”

“We always love Zoo lights. It’s wonderful because after dark, so the kids love it. The zoo is closed, they get to go there a bit later. The lines there can also get long. So, actually if you don’t go right at opening, if you can stretch it just a little bit for your kids’ bedtime and go a little later, you can walk right in, it’s great,” said Sorena.

When: Now - Jan. 12

Address: 6200 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

5. SUGAR LAND HOLIDAY LIGHTS

Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Constellation Field lights up with more than three million lights. There will also be Santa photos, carnival food and holiday movie nights.

“They have different themes set up. And one of the things I like about this one, it’s they have theme nights, as well. There’s an ugly sweater night and a sensory-friendly night, which is fantastic if you have a kid who you want to involve but those crowds and those lights are hard for you,” said Sorena.

When: Now - Jan. 5

Address: 1 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77498

6. CHRISTMAS VILLAGE AT BAYOU BEND

Christmas Village at Bayou Bend

See a trail of lights and the wooden bridge draped entirely in twinkling lights. Explore the grounds as you sing along with carolers and see a model train.

“Even though it’s nighttime, and it’s not necessarily the blooming season, they do a fantastic job with the lights. There’s Santa and there’s a faux snowball playing. And if you haven’t been inside the house, you can add that for another $5,” said Sorena.

When: Dec. 12 - 30

Address: 6003 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77007

To see Sorena’s complete interview, watch the video above.