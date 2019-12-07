8 of the best Houston adventures for kids who love fire trucks

Do you have a little firefighter?

Here are the places around Houston to find fire trucks, fire fighters, fire truck themed play grounds and more! Plus, here is where to find pint sized Houston Fire Department gear…

If you have more to add to the list, let us know!

Museum:

1. Houston Fire Museum – Housed in the old Fire Station 7, this is the perfect place for little fire fighters. In addition to old trucks and Houston fire history, there is a play room with fireman suits, a real fire truck cab and a fireman pole. This is also the place to get your Houston Fire Department gear for all ages… from onsies, to t-shirts to hats!

Houston Fire Museum

Fire Stations:

2. Visit a Houston Fire Station – Visiting Houston Fire Stations has long been one of our favorite things to do! You can stop by your local station any time… just bring some cookies or pizza or thank you cards. (Find your closest station HERE.) Or, if you want to organize a free group tour, request your date and station, 30 days in advance, HERE.

Just remember that fire stations are busy spots… so they may be busy or need to leave very quickly!

3. Heights Fire Station – Rent the old Heights Fire Station for your next event. (We have not been here, but I hear it’s not cheap and for big events!)

4. The Antique Firehouse – Host your event at this Humble Firehouse… it includes 4 fire trucks, toddler play and activity area and outdoor moonwalk. (We have not been here, so tell us if you know more!)

Firefighter suiting up

Playgrounds:

5. Fire Truck Park – When Southside’s first fire truck was retired in 1970, it was kept in this park, making it the Fire Truck Park. This truck and the other playground equipment came into disrepair after many years of use, so in 2012, a completely renovated Fire Truck Park was opened. And it is fantastic. For kids under 5 years old, there is a new fire truck play structure. All around the new fire truck is unique equipment, for big kids, that you do not you see at every Houston park. The merry-go-round is made from a tire, there are little “flowers” where the kids sit and spin themselves and there is a very unusual rock wall for the biggest kids.

Fire Truck Park

6. Housman Pocket Park – This small park has a fire truck play structure!

Housman Pocket Park

7. Second City, Indoor Playground at Second Baptist Church – This FREE indoor playground has a firetruck, fire station (and police station and construction site and more!).

Event:

8. Val Jehnke Fire Department Training Facility – Okay, okay, you cannot go everyday… but at Firefest each October, go see demonstrations, spray the fire hose, crawl through a “burning” building and more!

Fire Fest

If you are okay with a roadtrip, visit the Beaumont Fire Museum!

This story was originally featured on JillBJarvis.com and is being featured here as part of a partnership with BigKidSmallCity. Click here to view the article in its original format.