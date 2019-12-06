5 free things to do with your family this weekend

HOUSTON – Here are some fun, free events going on around town this weekend.

Kick up your heels and grab a free cocktail at the grand opening of Tecovas Houston this weekend. The Austin-based boot company has opened its first Houston store in Rice Village on University Boulevard.

The first 100 people in the door each day will get a free leather gift. All weekend long, they’ll have live music, free boot shines and complimentary cocktails and beer from 8th Wonder and Karbach Brewing companies.

Where: 2400 University Blvd, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77005

When: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday

On Saturday, with your paid admission, kids can hang out with Santa and try out free flight simulators at the Lone Star Flight Museum.

Admission is free this Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you love all things comic books and superheroes, you’ll want to be in Mont Belvieu for Nerd-Con this weekend.

Attendees can check out more than 100 vendors, cosplayers, and special guests from fan favorites "Dragon Ball Z" and DC Comics. It's all happening Saturday at the Eagle Pointe Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To get you and the rest of the family in the Christmas spirit, check out “A Downtown Christmas - Choir & Orchestra performance” Saturday night or Sunday morning at First Baptist in Conroe. All ages are encouraged to visit and listen as the sanctuary choir and orchestra puts on a holiday performance filled with Christmas music.

The Architecture Center of Houston is holding its 11th Annual Gingerbread Build-off Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch teams of professionals build masterpieces from 100% edible materials. You can expect lots of food, fun and even a visit from the big man himself.