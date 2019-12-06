More than 30 things you can do with your family in Houston this weekend
HOUSTON – It’s the last weekend before kids get out of school for the holidays, and probably a good idea to get them out of the house.
With a shorter period of time between Thanksgiving and the December holidays, if you haven’t had the chance to attend any spirited events— now’s the time.
Here’s some ideas for a fun-filled weekend for the family:
Friday, Dec. 6
Children’s Story Hour, 10 a.m. at Hermann Park Centennial Gardens
ICE, 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. at Discovery Green
Dickens on the Strand, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. in Galveston
Buffalo Bayou Cruises, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Buffalo Bayou
Christmas Train, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. in Alvin
Holiday lights displays
Holiday in the Gardens, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. at Moody Gardens
Trail of Lights, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Dewberry Farms
Magical Winter Lights, 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. at Gulf Greyhound Park
Zoo Lights, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m at the Houston Zoo
Galaxy Lights, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Space Center Houston
Sugar Land Holiday Lights, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Constellation Field
Theatre performances
A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story of Christmas, 7:30 p.m. at Alley Threatre
Miracle on 34th Street, 8 p.m. at A.D. Players The George Theater
A Christmas Carol, 8 p.m. at The Grand Galveston
Saturday, Dec. 7
Breakfast with Santa, 8:30 a.m. at Downtown Aquarium
Trafigura Run for the House, 8 a.m. at Sam Houston Park
Teddy Bear Check Up, 9 a.m. - noon at The Health Museum
All Board Christmas Trains, 10 a.m. - noon at Second Baptist Woodway
Real Snow Day, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Children’s Museum
Gingerbread Build Off, 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Hermann Square by City Hall
Dickens on the Strand, 10 a.m - 9 p.m. in Galveston
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at MATCH Main Street Theater
Holiday Park, noon - 5 p.m. at Levy Park
Young Writer’s Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at Discovery Green
Stearman Santa Fly-In, 10:30 a.m. Lone Star Flight Museum
ICE, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. at Discovery Green
Home for the Holidays, noon - 5 p.m. in Old Town Spring
Buffalo Bayou Christmas Cruises, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Buffalo Bayou
Christmas Train, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. in Alvin
Holiday lights displays
Holiday in the Gardens, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. at Moody Gardens
Magical Winter Lights, 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. at Gulf Greyhound Park
Zoo Lights, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m at the Houston Zoo
Trail of Lights, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Dewberry Farms
Sugar Land Holiday Lights - Girl Scout Sleepover, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Constellation Field
Galaxy Lights, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Space Center Houston
Theatre performances
The Nutcracker, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Wortham Theater Center
Elf The Musical, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Hobby Center
A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story of Christmas, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Alley Threatre
Miracle on 34th Street, 2:30 and 8 p.m. at A.D. Players The George Theater
A Christmas Carol, 3 p.m. at The Grand Galveston
Amahl & the Night Visitors, 5 p.m. at Opera in the Heights
Sunday, Dec. 8
Breakfast with Santa, 8:30 a.m. at Downtown Aquarium
ICE, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Discovery Green
Home for the Holidays, noon - 5 p.m. in Old Town Spring
Dickens on the Strand, noon - 6 p.m. in Galveston
Real Snow Day, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Children’s Museum
Holiday Park, noon - 5 p.m. at Levy Park
Holiday in the Tre, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Emancipation Park
Holiday lights displays
Holiday in the Gardens, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. at Moody Gardens
Magical Winter Lights, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Gulf Greyhound Park
Zoo Lights, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at Houston Zoo
Sugar Land Holiday Lights - Ugly Sweater Night, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Constellation Field
Trail of Lights, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Dewberry Farms
Galaxy Lights, 6 p.m - 10 p.m. at Space Center Houston
Theatre performances
Amahl & the Night Visitors, 2 p.m. at Opera in the Heights
The Nutcracker, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Wortham Theater
Elf The Musical, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Hobby Center
Miracle on 34th Street, 2:30 p.m. at A.D. Players The George Theater
A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story of Christmas, 2:30 p.m. at Alley Theatre
This story was originally featured on Jill B. Jarvis and is being featured here as part of a partnership with BigKidSmallCity.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.