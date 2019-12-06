More than 30 things you can do with your family in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON – It’s the last weekend before kids get out of school for the holidays, and probably a good idea to get them out of the house.

With a shorter period of time between Thanksgiving and the December holidays, if you haven’t had the chance to attend any spirited events— now’s the time.

Here’s some ideas for a fun-filled weekend for the family:

Friday, Dec. 6

Children’s Story Hour, 10 a.m. at Hermann Park Centennial Gardens

ICE, 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. at Discovery Green

Dickens on the Strand, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. in Galveston

Buffalo Bayou Cruises, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Buffalo Bayou

Christmas Train, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. in Alvin

Holiday lights displays

Holiday in the Gardens, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. at Moody Gardens

Trail of Lights, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Dewberry Farms

Magical Winter Lights, 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. at Gulf Greyhound Park

Zoo Lights, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m at the Houston Zoo

Galaxy Lights, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Space Center Houston

Sugar Land Holiday Lights, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Constellation Field

Theatre performances

A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story of Christmas, 7:30 p.m. at Alley Threatre

Miracle on 34th Street, 8 p.m. at A.D. Players The George Theater

A Christmas Carol, 8 p.m. at The Grand Galveston

Saturday, Dec. 7

Breakfast with Santa, 8:30 a.m. at Downtown Aquarium

Trafigura Run for the House, 8 a.m. at Sam Houston Park

Teddy Bear Check Up, 9 a.m. - noon at The Health Museum

All Board Christmas Trains, 10 a.m. - noon at Second Baptist Woodway

Real Snow Day, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Children’s Museum

Gingerbread Build Off, 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Hermann Square by City Hall

Dickens on the Strand, 10 a.m - 9 p.m. in Galveston

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at MATCH Main Street Theater

Holiday Park, noon - 5 p.m. at Levy Park

Young Writer’s Workshop, 10:30 a.m. at Discovery Green

Stearman Santa Fly-In, 10:30 a.m. Lone Star Flight Museum

ICE, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. at Discovery Green

Home for the Holidays, noon - 5 p.m. in Old Town Spring

Buffalo Bayou Christmas Cruises, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Buffalo Bayou

Christmas Train, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. in Alvin

Holiday lights displays

Holiday in the Gardens, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. at Moody Gardens

Magical Winter Lights, 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. at Gulf Greyhound Park

Zoo Lights, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m at the Houston Zoo

Trail of Lights, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Dewberry Farms

Sugar Land Holiday Lights - Girl Scout Sleepover, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Constellation Field

Galaxy Lights, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Space Center Houston

Theatre performances

The Nutcracker, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Wortham Theater Center

Elf The Musical, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Hobby Center

A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story of Christmas, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Alley Threatre

Miracle on 34th Street, 2:30 and 8 p.m. at A.D. Players The George Theater

A Christmas Carol, 3 p.m. at The Grand Galveston

Amahl & the Night Visitors, 5 p.m. at Opera in the Heights

Sunday, Dec. 8

Breakfast with Santa, 8:30 a.m. at Downtown Aquarium

ICE, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Discovery Green

Home for the Holidays, noon - 5 p.m. in Old Town Spring

Dickens on the Strand, noon - 6 p.m. in Galveston

Real Snow Day, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Children’s Museum

Holiday Park, noon - 5 p.m. at Levy Park

Holiday in the Tre, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Emancipation Park

Holiday lights displays

Holiday in the Gardens, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. at Moody Gardens

Magical Winter Lights, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Gulf Greyhound Park

Zoo Lights, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at Houston Zoo

Sugar Land Holiday Lights - Ugly Sweater Night, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Constellation Field

Trail of Lights, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Dewberry Farms

Galaxy Lights, 6 p.m - 10 p.m. at Space Center Houston

Theatre performances

Amahl & the Night Visitors, 2 p.m. at Opera in the Heights

The Nutcracker, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Wortham Theater

Elf The Musical, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Hobby Center

Miracle on 34th Street, 2:30 p.m. at A.D. Players The George Theater

A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story of Christmas, 2:30 p.m. at Alley Theatre

This story was originally featured on Jill B. Jarvis and is being featured here as part of a partnership with BigKidSmallCity.