News 2 Know: Jury sequestered in Ronald Haskell trial, USPS problems continue and more

Weather

Temperatures today made it to 91. Warm, dry air will be in place. Overnight we'll drop to 70, so count on a pleasant morning. Tomorrow, up to 92 again, but humidity will still be in check, and we remain rain-free. That begins to change a bit Friday into the weekend. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Jury sequestered in case of man accused of killing 6 members of Stay family

KPRC Ronald Haskell walks into a Houston courtroom for the first day of his trial Aug. 26, 2019.

A jury began deliberating Wednesday the fate of a man accused of killing six members of a Spring family five years ago and wounding a seventh.

Damaged sorting machines are root of mail delay in Houston, USPS says

KPRC 2 Investigates learned Wednesday the delay in mail delivery in the Houston area stems from the letter-size sorting machines.

Man charged with deadly conduct after posting shooting videos on Snapchat

KPRC Gautam Seenivasan is seen in this mug shot provided by the Fort Bend County Jail on Sept. 25, 2019.

Authorities said they arrested a man Tuesday who posted at least six videos on Snapchat that show him firing guns.

Galveston, Baytown among deadliest midsized cities for speeding-related fatalities

KPRC2 A father records a truck speeding through his child's school zone.

There were nearly 7,000 traffic fatalities linked to excessive speed in Texas from 2012 through 2017, according to a report from ValuePenguin.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

2019 Getty Images Quarterback Deshaun Watson runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sept. 22, 2019, in Carson, California.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for more than 350 yards and three touchdowns in the team's 27-20 Week 3 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers.

On this day: In 1789, Congress proposed the Bill of Rights.

