Galveston, Baytown among deadliest midsized cities for speeding-related fatalities

HOUSTON - There were nearly 7,000 traffic fatalities linked to excessive speed in Texas from 2012 through 2017, according to a report from ValuePenguin.

Five large Texas cities (more than 250,000 people) accounted for more than 14% of the speeding-related deaths, but there were several Houston-area cities that are considered some of the most deadly for speeders in midsized cities.

The study also determined that drivers in small cities are 27% more likely to be killed in a traffic accident that involves speeding than in a large city.

Midsized cities

Galveston and Baytown each were in the top three of the most deadly midsized cities for speeders, according to the study.

Galveston Longview Baytown New Braunfels Harlingen

Major cities

Dallas is the deadliest city for speeders, according to the study. In Dallas, there were 377 speeding-related traffic deaths from 2012 to 2017. I-35E, I-635 and Webb Chapel Road each accounted for seven fatalities during the time period considered.

In San Antonio, there was an average of 56 speeding-related fatalities per year in the years studied. I-410 accounted for 24 of the deaths and I-35 accounted for 23.

Houston did not make the top five deadliest cities in the major city category.

Dallas San Antonio Fort Worth Lubbock Corpus Christi

Small cities

Vidor Sweetwater Orange Santa Fe Donna

Large cities

Odessa Amarillo Midland Mesquite Killeen

How were the numbers determined?

The study gathered data on 211 cities in the state from 2012 to 2017, as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

"In order to make apples-to-apples comparisons, we separated cities by population into four size categorizations," according to the study.

The categories are: major city (more than 250,000 residents), large city (100,000 to 250,000 residents), midsized city (50,000 to 100,000 residents) and small city (10,000 to 50,000 residents).

