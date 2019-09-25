Man charged with deadly conduct after posting shooting videos on Snapchat

Gautam Seenivasan is seen in this mug shot provided by the Fort Bend County Jail on Sept. 25, 2019.

HOUSTON - Authorities said they arrested a man Tuesday who posted several videos on Snapchat that show him firing guns.

Gautam Seenivasan, 19, of Katy, is charged with two counts of deadly conduct in connection with the videos that were brought to the attention of law enforcement in August, officials said.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said the videos showed Seenivasan firing a gun along the Westpark Tollway near Eldridge Road, at an apartment complex and in the backyard of his parents' home in Katy.

"This is a crime," Heap said.

Sean Teare, of the Harris County District Attorney's Office, said there are several other videos that show Seenivasan firing weapons, but he has only been charged with two counts of the third-degree felony since investigators can place Seenivasan at an address in two of the videos.

"Every single one of those bullets comes down somewhere," Teare said.

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson said Seenivasan confessed to the shootings during an interview with investigators. He said Seenivasan was on probation in connection with an earlier evading charge.

