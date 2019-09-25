Texans QB Deshaun Watson named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Quarterback Deshaun Watson runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sept. 22, 2019, in Carson, California.

HOUSTON - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for more than 350 yards and three touchdowns in the team's 27-20 Week 3 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Watson completed 25 of 34 passes (73.5 percent) for 351 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 135.8 passer rating.

Watson recorded his seventh career game with three or more touchdown passes and eighth career game with 300 or more passing yards, which is tied for the fourth-most 300-yard passing games (eight) within a player's first 26 career games in NFL history.

This marks Watson's second career Player of the Week award. He also won the award for his Week 4 performance during his rookie season in 2017.

Watson became the fastest player in NFL history to record 6,500 career passing yards and 500 rushing yards, while also becoming the fastest player in NFL history to record 50 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns (26 games).

He is just the third player in NFL history to record at least 6,500 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns in a player's first 26 career games and became the fourth-fastest player in NFL history to record 50 passing touchdowns.

Watson has now thrown 51 passing touchdowns, which is the fourth-most in NFL history through 26 games, and 6,642 passing yards, which is the sixth-most in NFL history through 26 games.

The Texans return to NRG Stadium on Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers.

