Closing arguments to begin at Stay family slayings trial

Ronald Haskell walks into a Houston courtroom for the first day of his trial Aug. 26, 2019.

HOUSTON - Closing arguments are expected to begin Wednesday at the trial of a man accused of killing six members of a Spring family five years ago and wounding a seventh.

Ronald Haskell, 39, of Utah, is charged in connection with the 2014 shooting deaths of Katie and Stephen Stay and their children Bryan, Emily, Rebecca and Zach. Their fifth child, Cassidy, was shot but survived her injuries.

During the trial, which began about a month ago, prosecutors have painted Haskell as a man who sought vengeance against his ex-wife and her family.

The defense has argued that Haskell was insane and heard voices that led him to kill.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

