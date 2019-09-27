News 2 Know: Confession brings some closure years after coach's death, teen lifts car off man & more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Friday, Sept. 27.

Weather

The day started off partly cloudy. temperatures will quickly jump back into the upper 80s and low 90s for Friday afternoon. Shower chances are also back in the picture for Friday afternoon. The showers will be spotty with an occasional thunderstorm or two later in the day. Check Justin's full forecast for more.

3 years after slaying, woman confesses to shooting beloved coach to death

A woman confessed to shooting and killing a beloved coach three years ago.

'He didn't deserve it': Man dies after being stabbed in neck at west Houston motel

KPRC One man is dead after police said he was stabbed in west Houston.

An inside look at tracking down online child predators in the Houston area

Every day, thousands of people offer to share images of child pornography online from what they believe are secure sites. While law enforcement has made great strides in finding who is sharing these images, the numbers are overwhelmingly in favor of the bad guys.

16-year-old football player lifted car to save his trapped neighbor

Courtesy Lora Clark via CNN Zac Clark, 16, stepped in to save his neighbor who was pinned underneath a car.

Every now and then we find ourselves in the right place, at the right time. For one Ohio teenager, that time came while he was spending the afternoon doing some gardening with his mother last Saturday.

Embrace the first official weekend of fall with these 6 fun, free things to do

Pixabay/laurenrpadden

Here are some fun, free things to do this weekend around town.

On this day: In 1905, A physics journal published Albert Einstein's paper introducing the equation E=mc².

