'He didn't deserve it': Man dies after being stabbed in neck at west Houston motel

HOUSTON - One man is dead after police said he was stabbed in west Houston.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:15 a.m. at a motel near the Katy Freeway and Hwy 6 in the Energy Corridor.

Preliminary investigations have led authorities to believe the man was stabbed in a second-floor room of the motel, police said.

Officials said the victim had been hanging out with a woman before the stabbing. She went downstairs to cook something in the room where she was staying, and when she went back upstairs, she found the man stabbed in the neck, authorities said.

She and another woman tried to help the victim by using towels to put pressure on the wound, authorities said.

Rolando Carrino, who was also staying and the motel, said he knew the victim and ran to help.

"It is a lot to take in," said Rolando Carrino. "It'll probably taunt me for a little while. Especially because I know that deep down inside, he didn't deserve it. I'm more worried about his family and his children than what I am feeling, to be honest."

Carrino said the victim had a wife and children. However, authorities have not confirmed that information.

The woman told authorities the victim was alert and talking when paramedics took him to the hospital.

He was rushed to a nearby trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

According to authorities, the woman told police she saw a man wearing a backpack running from the motel.

Investigators are searching the area for evidence and possible surveillance video in an effort to learn more details about the fatal stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

