Houston's Lizzo knows exactly how we feel about Shipley Do-Nuts

HOUSTON - Singer, rapper and actress Lizzo put a smile on a lot of people’s faces during her visit to Houston on Friday.

The superstar, who grew up in southwest Houston, has taken the music charts by storm this year with the release of her album "Cuz I Love You."

While she was back in the Bayou City, Lizzo stopped by a Shipley Do-Nuts and did something that most Houstonians want to do whenever they taste one of the restaurant's tasty pastries.

WARNING: The tweet below contains language that some might find objectionable.

BACK IN SOUF WESS ALIEF TEXAS BITCH 🤟🏾🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/2k6KREoOy4 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 16, 2019

Honestly, the doughnuts really are worth celebrating.

She also stopped by the University of Houston, her alma mater, where members of the Spirit of Houston marching band were clearly thrilled.

.@Lizzo didn't text us, she told it straight to our faces... 👀 pic.twitter.com/gAVX1R0MWx — University of Houston (@UHouston) August 16, 2019

We are the SPIRIT of HOUSTON. and that’s on PERIOD‼️ pic.twitter.com/y7NlSrlItB — Spirit of Houston (@SpiritofUH) August 16, 2019

The singer studied the flute at UH.

Lizzo will be back in Houston for an Oct. 4 concert at the Revention Music Center. She’ll also perform during the TODAY Show next week.

