Could Astroworld return? Mayor says Travis Scott has stirred interest in Houston

HOUSTON - When Astroworld closed in 2005, Houston lost its premiere theme park. Ever since, people have been begging for another amusement park to set up shop in the Bayou City.

Could that become a reality? A few words from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner last night sure make it sound that way.

Turner was on stage Wednesday with Houston native and rapper Travis Scott on Wednesday at his Toyota Center concert, which showcases songs from his album named for the storied park. In video shared on social media, Turner references Scott’s childhood in Houston and praises him for keeping his hometown on the map.

“We owe so much to this guy,” Turner said.

Turner then spoke about Scott’s “Astroworld” album, which was one of the most popular albums of 2018.

“Because of him, we want to bring another amusement theme park back to the city of Houston,” Turner said before presenting Scott with a key to the city.

Mayor @SylvesterTurner gives a key to the city to @trvisXX! pic.twitter.com/0IJpstfkEz — Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) February 14, 2019

So, what is the chance of this happening? Well, nothing has been officially announced in Houston, but Grand Texas Theme Park is scheduled to open in New Caney, which is about a 40-minute drive north of Houston, sometime next year. It promises a water park, an adventure park, a racing park, an RV park and more.

Six Flags, which owned Astroworld when it closed, recently announced that its Wet ‘n’ Wild Splashtown water park in nearby Spring would be rebranded as Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splash Town.

While nothing is official for Houston proper, Turner’s statement sure gets the imagination stirring. Mary Benton, Turner’s press secretary, said in a tweet that the desire for another theme park in Houston is not new, but the effort will require private developers and private money.

Terrific show tonight by @trvisXX, on the Astroworld-Wish You Were Here Tour. Mayor @SylvesterTurner presented Travis with a key to the city for his support of the arts, donations to underserved communities and promoting development of a new amusement park in @HoustonTX. pic.twitter.com/uIxSIHRsel — Mary Benton (@IAmMaryBenton) February 14, 2019

