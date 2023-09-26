‘TINA: The Tina Turner Musical’ is coming to Houston: How to purchase tickets

HOUSTON – The national tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is coming to Houston next year!

The show is set to premiere on Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center on Jan. 2 – 7, 2024. Those looking to attend this show can purchase tickets at 10 a.m. online at www.TheHobbyCenter.org or www.BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com, and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002).

The musical captures the journey of the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, who broke barriers.

“Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters,” a news release said.

According to a news release, the North American touring cast is led by Naomi Rodgers (Frozen) and Ari Groover (TINA Broadway, Head Over Heels, Holler If Ya hear Me, Little Shop of Horrors) who will evenly share the role of Tina Turner, each playing four (of eight) performances a week. Also starring are Roderick Lawrence as Ike Turner, Roz White as Zelma Bullock, Wydetta Carter as Gran Georgeanna and Sarah Bockel as Rhonda.

Featuring her much-loved songs, the musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

The musical premiered in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. It was also nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

“The North American tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is one of eight productions that have opened around the world since the show began in the West End in 2018, which is testimony to Tina’s extraordinary legacy,” the producers, Tali Pelman from Stage Entertainment and Jimmy Nederlander said. “We can’t wait for America to see the two-megawatt superstars—Naomi Rodgers and Ari Groover — who share the role of Tina, Roderick Lawrence in the role of Ike, and the incredibly talented company who are on the road in this tour!”

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

For more information on this show, go to @TinaBroadway on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

