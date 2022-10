The undisputed “queen of Rock and Roll” is now a Barbie doll!

Mattel announced Friday that Grammy Award-winning legendary singer Tina Turner is the next addition to its “Barbie Signature” collection.

The doll features Turner’s signature outfit, worn during her music video for “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” her most iconic single of all time. The outfit includes her signature necklace, jean jacket, and skirt.

The Tina Turner Barbie doll is now in stores and online. Click here to learn more.