Lawyers for ex-Lizzo dancers say they are reviewing more complaints in wake of lawsuit

Lizzo performs onstage at Little Caesars Arena on October 06, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – Lawyers representing three of Lizzo’s former dancers said they’ve been reviewing new complaints since she was accused of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and weight-shaming in a lawsuit filed last week.

Ron Zambrano said his firm, which focuses on employment law, is vetting new allegations from at least six people who said they toured with Lizzo, including other dancers and some who said they worked on her Amazon Studios reality show, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

The allegations, he said, are of a “sexually charged environment” and failure to pay employees.

Zambrano said that in reviewing the claims, he determined that some are potentially actionable but that others aren’t.

Read the full report from NBC News.

