‘That’s crazy’: Social media reacts to Lizzo’s statement regarding weight-shaming, strip club lawsuit

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Lizzo speaks during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW)

HOUSTON – Fans and social media users are abuzz Thursday over singer Lizzo’s Instagram response to a lawsuit filed earlier this week against her.

“The last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Following the lawsuit allegations, fans noticed that Beyonce appeared to skip over Lizzo’s name as she performed “Break My Soul” at her Boston concert on Tuesday, CNN reports. At previous concerts, Lizzo’s name appeared in the lyrics of “Break My Soul (Queen’s Remix),” alongside the likes of Nina Simone, Lauryn Hill and Nicki Minaj, as part of Beyoncé's song celebrating Black women in the entertainment industry.

Social media users gave their thoughts about the accusations about Lizzo. Here’s what they had to say:

“Lizzo was out there treating people exactly how she didn’t wanna be treated? That’s crazy,” one user tweeted.

“Now that Lizzo is canceled can we all agree Meghan Trainor is the real icon for the big gworls!!!” Twitter user Zayda tweeted.

“In no way am I defending Lizzo bc (because) what she did/is doing is wrong and horrible but it pisses me off that this whole situation just gives people the open opportunity to be fat-phobic, especially men and it makes me sick #lizzo #LizzoIsOverParty,” Von tweeted.

“Lizzo has been moving like a guilty person the entire day,” Keaaaaly tweeted.

“I can’t even read that statement Lizzo put out. This whole thing is wild,” Joy Boy tweeted.

“I’m crying CUZ I used to LOVE YOU but I guess all the RUMORS are true.. Your songs were GOOD AS HELL but it’s ABOUT DAMN TIME for your career to be over. I guess TRUTH HURTS,” KPNM tweeted.

“That Lizzo notes app apology sealed her fate, not a doubt in my mind she did all those things. I can smell the corporate bleach all over those approved statements,” Taco Terry tweeted.

“Lizzo got the same lawyer as Bill Cosby and Chris Brown she’s guilty your honor!” Noelle tweeted.

“Lizzo isn’t canceled but nice try,” a Twitter user tweeted.

