Former Lizzo dancers who filed lawsuit hope speaking out is starting a ‘movement’

Lizzo’s former dancers who filed a lawsuit against her alleging a hostile work environment and sexual harassment say abuse against background dancers is an industrywide issue and they hope they’re starting a movement to change it.

Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, two of the three former dancers who filed the suit, explained why they decided to take legal action in an interview with the British TV news channel Sky News on Monday afternoon.

“I think our biggest reason in coming forward with this is to just kind of give people a voice and let them know you can stand up for yourself and speak out, no matter the caliber of artist or status that the person may have that you’re speaking out against,” Rodriguez said.

The women spoke out days after Lizzo called the allegations in their suit, which was first reported by NBC News, “false.”

