Britney Spears and will.i.am to release new single

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 18: Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, "Britney: Domination" at Park MGM on October 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Spears will perform 32 shows at Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February 2019. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Britney Spears and will.i.am will release a new single Tuesday.

On Monday, the Black Eyed Peas member announced the news via a video posted to his social media with the caption reading “Uh Oh!!!” In the short clip, the artists’ taglines are heard: “You are now, now rockin’ with will.i.am and Britney, b****.” Spears sings “Mind your business, b****.” The teaser ends with the announcement that the single arrives Tuesday.

This track will be Spears’ first since she joined Elton John for “Hold Me Closer,” a remix of his hit “Tiny Dancer.”

News of the single follows Spears’ announcement last week revealing the title and release date of her upcoming, memoir “The Woman in Me.” Scheduled for release on Oct. 24 via Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, the book The book is said to “reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” according to the publisher’s announcement.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books senior vice president and publisher, said in a statement.