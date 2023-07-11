Britney Spears’ new memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ has a cover and release date

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 18: Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, "Britney: Domination" at Park MGM on October 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Spears will perform 32 shows at Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February 2019. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Britney Spears is adding another title to her multi-hyphenate status: author.

The singer is releasing a memoir titled “The Woman in Me” on Oct. 24 via Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books senior vice president and publisher, said in a statement.

