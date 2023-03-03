How you can stream the Best Picture nominees at home before the Oscars

This combination of photos shows promotional art for Oscar nominees for best feature, top row from left, "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Elvis," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," bottom row from left, "The Fabelmans," "Tr," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Triangle of Sadness," and "Women Talking." (Netflix/Disney/Searchlight/Warner Bros./A24/Universal/Focus/Paramount/Neon/Orion-United Artists via AP)

Hollywood’s biggest night is just around the corner (March 12 to be exact), which means you have just a couple more weeks to watch the movies that were nominated for Oscars this year.

Because we live in the age of streaming, most of the Best Picture nominees can be watching from the comfort of your very own home. As goddess Ina Garten always says, “how easy is that?”

Depending on what streaming services you subscribe to, you can watch them easily. Others you may have to rent or buy on Prime Video, or something else like that. And some, because they enjoy being difficult, I guess (looking at you, James Cameron), are still only available to watch in movie theaters.

All Quiet on the Western Front — Stream on Netflix.

Avatar: The Way of Water — Currently only in theaters.

The Banshees of Inisherin — Stream on HBO Max.

Elvis — Stream on HBO Max.

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Stream for free on Showtime or Paramount+, or purchase to watch on Prime Video for $19.99.

The Fabelmans — Purchase to watch on Prime Video for $9.99 or rent for $5.99.

Tár — Stream on Peacock or rent to watch on Prime Video for $5.99.

Top Gun: Maverick — Stream on Paramount+, or rent to watch on Prime Video for $5.99.

Triangle of Sadness — Rent to watch on Prime Video for $5.99.

Women Talking — Currently only in theaters.

