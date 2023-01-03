Al Roker is returning to ‘TODAY’ Show

Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Following a tumultuous few weeks, Al Roker will make his return to TODAY on Friday, Jan. 6.

Al, 68, will reunite with his TODAY co-hosts after being off the air due to medical issues since mid-November.

The TODAY weatherman was admitted to the hospital in November 2022 due to blood clots in his legs and lungs. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Al’s health issues forced him to skip covering the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in more than 25 years. But he was able to leave the hospital just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

