It’s a-him, Chris Pratt! Watch the trailer for upcoming Mario movie

Universal Studios Hollywood promotes their upcoming Super Mario Bros themed 'Super Nintendo World' expansion to their theme park on the Universal CityWalk on September 26, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

While the jury is still out on if famously non-Italian Chris Pratt will actually be successful at voicing the character of Mario (was Michael Imperioli from “The Sopranos” not available?), the trailer for the upcoming movie is out and it looks SO good.

Officially called “The Super Mario Bros. Movies,” it features an ensemble cast of Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

The movie looks like it takes all the things fans of the Mario Bros. videos games love. We get to see all the different locations that are used in the games, and the details look incredible. We even get to see the heroes driving on Rainbow Road, just like you would playing Mario Kart.

There isn’t an exact date on when this highly anticipated movie will hit theaters, but we do know that it will be in April.

You can watch the full trailer for the movie below.