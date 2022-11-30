10 potential Oscar nominated movies you should see over the holidays

As we enter the holiday season, it’s important to remember we are also entering another important season: awards season.

Yes, friends, it’s that time of year again. The summer blockbuster movies have been released, the film festivals are winding down and the movies that studios hope will rack in award nominations are released in theaters and streaming networks.

While there are certainly movies that have been out for months that have lots of Oscar buzz (we’re looking at you, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “Nope”), the majority of the movies that will be talked about during awards season are either out or coming out soon.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at some of those movies. Some of these movies have been out for a few months, and others are coming out in the next few weeks.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

This is the movie that I am most excited about this awards season. The first “Knives Out” movie was truly a hoot, and it looks like the sequel will be equally as delicious and fun. The “Knives Out” movies might be a murder mystery, but they are complete farces, sort of in the vein of one of the greatest farce movies of all time, “Clue.” Daniel Craig’s detective character is the only person to be in both movies, with a supporting cast including Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae.

How to watch: Stream on Netflix Dec. 23.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

If I told you that it’s been 13 years since the first “Avatar” movie came out, would you believe me? It’s honestly crazy that the sequel to James Cameron’s blockbuster movie was released over a decade ago. Do people still care about the Avatar world? Hardcore fans of the first movie are probably pretty excited, but I still feel pretty uninterested in it. Regardless, it will probably be great and will rack up tons of Oscar nominations for its special effects.

How to watch: In theaters Dec. 16.

‘She Said’

Harvey Weinstein is behind bars, so it was a matter of time before we got a movie about the downfall of one of the most powerful movie producers in Hollywood. The film follows how two New York Times reporters broke the story on Weinstein, and the aftermath that followed. The film stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as the two New York Times reports who broke the story.

How to watch: Currently in theaters.

‘Tár’

Cate Blanchett gives a masterful performance as a troubled conductor and composer with a troubled past. Everything that Blanchett does is perfection, but she really goes deep and dark with this role. It also helps that the material she has to work with is a standout. It would not be surprising if she took home the award for Best Actress.

How to watch: Currently in theaters.

‘The Whale’

It’s no lie that Brendan Fraser was suffering from a career slump in the last decade or so, but that may change when audiences see him in “The Whale.” The movie, which was adapted from a play of the same name, follows an obese and reclusive man as he tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Fraser is in full prosthetics and apparently gives a performance of a lifetime.

How to watch: In theaters Dec. 9.

‘The Fabelmans’

There is no doubt that Steven Spielberg is one of the greatest and most prolific American directors of all time, so it was only a matter of time before he made a movie that was autobiographical. Granted, this movie is being promoted as semi-autobiographical, but it’s still fun to see a coming-of-age story that is inspired by Spielberg’s early life. Anything Spielberg does has Oscar buzz, so expect the same for this, too.

How to watch: Currently in theaters.

‘Women Talking’

This movie sounds like an emotional rollercoaster, but those are the best kind of movies, right? The story follows a group of Mennonite women who discovered that the men in their community have been drugging and raping them at night time for years. It has a powerhouse cast that includes Frances McDormand, Claire Foy and Rooney Mara.

How to watch: In theaters Dec. 23.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Marvel fans were ecstatic when the new “Black Panther” movie hit theaters. It feels like its been forever since the first movie came out, and luckily, the new movie did not disappoint. Another reason why audiences flocked to the theaters to see it was because Chadwick Boseman would not be in the movie following his death. The first “Black Panther” was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see this one nominated, too.

How to watch: In theaters now.

‘Babylon’

This is another movie with a star-studded cast. Lead my Brad Pitt, it also features Margot Robbie, Jean Smart and Tobey Maguire. The Oscars love movies about Hollywood, and this one follows the transition from silent films into films with sounds in the 1920s.

How to watch: In theaters Dec. 23.

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

Biopics about musicians have done well at the Oscars (the Freddie Mercury movie comes to mind) so it won’t be shocking if this Whitney Houston biopic picks up a few nominations at the Oscars. Houston is still so beloved among fans, so I can imagine that people will flock to the movie theaters to see this one.

How to watch: In theaters Dec. 23.