‘31 Nights of Halloween’ schedule released and it looks spook-tacular

Bette Midler dressed as Winifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus attends Bette Midler's Annual Hulaween Bash benefiting the New York Restoration Project at the Waldorf-Astoria Grand Ballroom on October 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images)

We know that September just started and it’s still technically summer, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start to get excited about Halloween!

Before you know it, the nights will get crisper, the leaves will start falling and you’ll be trying to think of a last-minute Halloween costume. So that’s why we’re super excited to learn that Freeform released their schedule for “31 Nights of Halloween.”

Freeform is known for playing the best Halloween movies during the month of October (and the best Christmas movies in December), and it looks like they’ve added a few new movies to their rotation of spooky flicks.

Freeform will have premiere showings of “Get Out,” “Halloween,” “A Quiet Place,” “Happy Death Day” and “Happy Death Day 2U.” These movies are pretty stark differences from the usual movies that Freeform plays during October. Ask anyone who has watched the 2018 “Halloween” and they’ll tell you just how scary it was!

But don’t worry, Freeform still has the usual Halloween movies that aren’t scary and more fun. Yes, we are talking about “Hocus Pocus.”

The Halloween classic will play nine times on Freeform throughout the month of October, which is actually a little less than previous years. The best part is that you’ll be able to watch the highly anticipated “Hocus Pocus 2″ on Disney+ at the same time.

Other movies include “Beetlejuice,” both “Ghostbusters” movies, the “Halloweentown” movies and more. You can see the full schedule below.

What movie are you most excited to watch? Let us know in the comments below!