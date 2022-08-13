Missy Elliott’s hometown honors the Grammy Award-winner with a street name

1971: Rapper and songwriter Missy Elliott, the five-time Grammy Award-winner known for songs such as "Hot Boyz," "Get Ur Freak On," "Work It," "Gossip Folks" and "Lose Control," is born in Portsmouth, Virginia. With record sales of more than 30 million in the United States, she is the only female rapper to have six albums certified platinum by the RIAA, including one double platinum for her 2002 album "Under Construction."

Superstar Missy Elliott has received numerous accolades throughout her career in music — and now her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia, is honoring the hip-hop diva with her own street name.

The Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to rename a section of McLean Street “Missy Elliott Boulevard.” The section includes the Tidewater Community College and the Victory Crossing Shopping Center. It will also house a development called the Portsmouth Rivers Casino, currently under construction.

Elliott, a Grammy Award-winner, was born in Portsmouth and grew up in the Hodges Ferry community. She previously donated $25,000 to her former school, Woodrow Wilson High School, now called Manor High School.

