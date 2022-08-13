Missy Elliott’s hometown honors the Grammy Award-winner with a street name

Superstar Missy Elliott has received numerous accolades throughout her career in music — and now her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia, is honoring the hip-hop diva with her own street name.
The Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to rename a section of McLean Street “Missy Elliott Boulevard.” The section includes the Tidewater Community College and the Victory Crossing Shopping Center. It will also house a development called the Portsmouth Rivers Casino, currently under construction.
Elliott, a Grammy Award-winner, was born in Portsmouth and grew up in the Hodges Ferry community. She previously donated $25,000 to her former school, Woodrow Wilson High School, now called Manor High School.