Houston Astros star Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan welcome their first child

HOUSTON – There’s a new Astros baby in town!

Houston Astros’ third baseman, Alex Bregman, and his wife, Reagan, welcomed their first child together on Monday.

The team announced the baby’s arrival during an Astros game around 7: 24 p.m. It’s not clear what time the baby was actually born.

Neither Alex nor Raegan have posted about their bundle of joy on social media yet, but we’re sure they’re just soaking up all the joys of being new parents.

Alex and Reagan tied the knot in December 2020.

