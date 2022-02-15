‘Bregnant’: Alex Bregman, wife Reagan expecting their first child

HOUSTON – Congratulations to Astros’ third baseman and shortstop, Alex Bregman, and his wife, Regan Bregman, who are expecting their first child together.

The Bregmans, who were married in 2020 after a delayed wedding, announced the news on Twitter. Alex Bregman posted a photo of them holding a sonogram.

Reagan replied to her husband with this hilarious tweet.

The Astros fan favorite received a lot of attention from the fans, who shared witty and creative names for the couple’s pregnancy to celebrate with them on Twitter and Instagram: “The breggy bomb of all breggy bombs. Congrats!”

Another wrote, “BREGNANT. Congrats papi.”

