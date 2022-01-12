RODEOHOUSTON tickets go on sale Thursday. Here’s what you need to know

90th Anniversary logo for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON – Are you ready 2 Rodeo?

RODEOHOUSTON tickets sales will begin on Thursday, Jan. 13 starting at 10 a.m.

The online waiting room will open as early as 9:30 a.m., and people who join the waiting room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m.

Ticket pricing:

Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee. NRG Stadium Map

Upper Level: $20

Loge Level: $30

Club Level: $40 or $45

Field Level: $44

Action Seats: $140

Hess Chute Seats: $350

Some rules to note:

To purchase tickets, rodeo-goers must visit rodeohouston.com . To see a full list of the RODEOHOUSTON performances, click here

All tickets will be delivered electronically through AXS Mobile ID Delivery. To access the tickets, customers must download the AXS Mobile app and log in with the email that was used to purchase the tickets.

Commemorative tickets for all 2022 RODEOHOUSTON performances will be available for purchase while buying your 2022 Rodeo tickets. George Strait commemorative tickets can be purchased for $21 and $16 for the remaining entertainers.

A place in the waiting room does NOT guarantee tickets

Early waiting room entrance does not place you in a first-come, first-served line.

The 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 20. Let’s get ready 2 Rodeo!