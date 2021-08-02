The show goes on for ZZ Top: Elwood Francis fills in for Dusty Hill during concert following bassist’s death

Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard and Dusty Hill of ZZ Top pose for a group portrait backstage at Glastonbury Festival, United Kingdom, 24th June 2016. (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)

ZZ Top resumed their tour last Friday, playing their first concert following the death of longtime bassist Dusty Hill.

According to Billboard, guitarist Billy Gibbons introduced Elwood Francis at the concert in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“We’re gonna have a good time in here tonight. Got a new guy up here, as you know. Dusty gave me the directive. My friend, your pal, Elwood Francis is gonna hold it down behind me,” Gibbons told the crowd.

On July 23, ZZ Top issued a statement on Facebook regarding Hill’s departure from the tour to address a hip issue.

Per the group’s statement, Hill had said that “the show must go on,” and so Francis filled in to play slide guitar, bass, and harmonica.

On July 28, ZZ Top announced in a statement that Hill had died at his home in Houston.

ZZ Top played their first show following Hill’s death on Friday, with Francis filling in for Hill.

The band’s tour is currently scheduled to run through the end of the year, with the final show set for Dec. 12 in Midland, Texas. See details of the tour here.