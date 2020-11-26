You should stream these TV shows, movies and documentaries Thanksgiving weekend

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and people decide to have a more laid-back and understated Thanksgiving weekend, some might find themselves needing something to do, to replace fighting over the wishbone.

So, why not get caught up on some of your favorite shows on Netflix, or start something entirely new?

Here are just a few suggestions, from Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max.

‘The Crown’

The new season of Netflix’s hit show “The Crown” is here, and it seems like the show finally got to the good part of the royal family timeline: Princess Diana.

“The Crown” has been showing us the life of Queen Elizabeth and her family, and it’s always been fascinating, but to see the Diana years, and learn about how she was (allegedly) treated by Prince Charles, the media and the other people in her life, is interesting. Those who remember the ’80s won’t be too shocked to see the crap Diana had to deal with, but millennials or Gen Z-ers who only remember Diana’s death will be learning more about her life, as well.

Where to watch it: Netflix

‘The Queen’s Gambit’

If you’re a fan of “Mad Men” or “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” then we think you’ll love this new mini-series from Netflix. The show focuses on the fictional character of orphan Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy growing up during The Cold War in America.

Beth ascends to the top of the chess-playing world, and while most people watching the show know literally nothing about chess, the scenes of Beth playing competitive chess are the best parts.

Beth deals with loneliness, depression and even addiction, but you can’t help but end up rooting for her, even when her decisions end up being destructive toward the people around her.

Where to watch it: Netflix

‘Diana: In Her Own Words’

So, not all of the new season of “The Crown” is about Princess Diana (there are some great scenes featuring former Prime Minister of England, Margaret Thatcher), so if you really want all of the tea on Princess Di, try watching this documentary.

It will fill in all of your questions after watching the new season of “The Crown.”

The documentary features secret recordings of Princess Diana from 1991, in which she talked about the struggles she went through when she first married into the royal family. Your heart can’t help but break for her, since she tried to fit in and was never fully accepted.

Where to watch it: Netflix

‘Search Party’

The only way to describe “Search Party” is if you mixed Lena Dunham’s “Girls” with a murder mystery theme. It originally aired on TBS for the first two seasons, but it moved to HBO Max and the third season was released a few months ago.

The story follows Dory, an oblivious millennial living in Brooklyn who becomes obsessed with finding an old classmate from college who mysteriously went missing. Dory ropes her boyfriend and friends into finding this girl, but more trouble comes to Dory as she starts to put her nose in places where it shouldn’t be. By the time you get to season three, the train has come off off the rails completely, and you won’t be able to stop watching.

Where to watch it: HBO Max

‘The Undoing’

The best thing to come out of “Big Little Lies” is that Nicole Kidman loves doing mini-series, and that’s clear from her new show, “The Undoing.”

Kidman teamed up with “Big Little Lies” writer David E. Kelley for this one, and she stars alongside Hugh Grant. It’s another murder mystery with Kidman at the center of the drama. The show debuted in October, so not all of the episodes are available to stream, but from what has aired, it’s a show that you will want to watch every minute of. Kidman can do no wrong.

Where to watch it: HBO Max

‘Haute Dog’

Need a light-hearted show to watch that has absolutely zero at stake and involves adorable, fluffy dogs getting groomed? Then you need to watch “Haute Dog.”

The show is a silly dog grooming competition show, full of wonderful dog puns, hilarious judges, eclectic dog groomers and some of the cutest and most adorable dogs you ever did see. The episodes are quick -- and how can you not love watching dogs? This will seriously warm your heart.

Where to watch it: HBO Max

‘I Am Greta’

Ever wondered where climate activist (who is set on changing the world), Greta Thunberg, popped up from? This documentary about her life, so far, will help clear up that question. From how she got into climate activism and what her plans are for the future, hopefully you’ll come out of this documentary feeling inspired and ready to take on the world, just like Greta.

Where to watch it: Hulu

‘Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions’

If you are a fan of Taylor Swift’s latest album, Folklore, that had a surprise drop this summer, then watching this intimate performance of the album done by Swift is a must for you. Lots of people have been been missing concerts ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started, so this is a great way to feel like you’re at a concert, except you’re on your comfy couch at home instead.

Where to watch it: Disney+