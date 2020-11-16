HOUSTON – Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Houston this week and there will be some restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chappelle will perform at House of Blues from Thursday to Saturday, according to a tweet from the venue Monday.

Just Announced! 3 nights of #DaveChappelle, this Thurs Nov 19 - Sat Nov 21. Socially distanced, reserved tables. Masks required. Mandatory rapid COVID-19 testing onsite prior to entering. Grab your tickets TODAY at 5pm!



For Tickets: https://t.co/HOjCFncbsz pic.twitter.com/RjDKMhDyYr — House of Blues Houston (@HOBHouston) November 16, 2020

The tweet also said that attendees will be socially distanced and tables must be reserved.

Masks and rapid COVID-19 testing at the venue are required to enter.

For more information, go to houseofblues.com/houston.