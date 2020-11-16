61ºF

Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Houston this week

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Dave Chappelle performs at The Imagine Ball Honoring Serena Williams Benefitting Imagine LA Presented By John Terzian & Val Vogt on September 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Imagine LA)

HOUSTON – Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Houston this week and there will be some restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chappelle will perform at House of Blues from Thursday to Saturday, according to a tweet from the venue Monday.

The tweet also said that attendees will be socially distanced and tables must be reserved.

Masks and rapid COVID-19 testing at the venue are required to enter.

For more information, go to houseofblues.com/houston.

