Houston’s own Travis Scott joins PlayStation as strategic creative partner

HOUSTON – Rapper Travis Scott has inked a new deal with PlayStation.

The Houston native will serve as a strategic creative partner, the company announced Friday.

“We heard Travis is a huge PlayStation fan, so we started a conversation with him that led to this unique partnership,” PlayStation said in a release. “Through our mutual passion for gaming and creativity, we plan on collaborating with Travis and his Cactus Jack brand to produce innovative projects that we hope will delight our collective fans.”

It’s official: @trvisXX is joining the PlayStation family as a strategic creative partner.



Watch his new video here and read a message from Travis: https://t.co/nIAclbCcEa pic.twitter.com/3Nt797P6b0 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 23, 2020

Scott, a chart-topping artist, has made headlines recently for his recent business collaboration.

In September, he launched a new partnership with McDonald’s, the first time in nearly 30 years that a celebrity’s name was featured on the McDonald’s menu since Micheal Jordan. The chain offered Scott’s favorite meal called “Cactus Jack.” The products even sold out at some stores.

The Grammy-nominated artist is also known for creating an unforgettable music festival such as, Astroworld, which was inspired by the now-defunct Six Flags AstroWorld in Houston. Astroworld is also the name of Scott’s third studio album released in August 2018.

Earlier this year, more than 12 million people hopped on the wildly popular online video game Fortnite for the debut of Scott’s new song, “Astronomical.” It attracted a record audience.

Here is the full statement released by Playstation:

Today, we’re excited to announce Travis Scott has joined the PlayStation family as a strategic creative partner. We heard Travis is a huge PlayStation fan, so we started a conversation with him that led to this unique partnership. Through our mutual passion for gaming and creativity, we plan on collaborating with Travis and his Cactus Jack brand to produce innovative projects that we hope will delight our collective fans.

Travis is an artist who is incredibly innovative, constantly surprising, and continues to push boundaries, very much like the PlayStation brand – so we think this is a perfect fit. When we embarked on this collaboration, the most important thing was to keep it as open as possible, to allow space to explore interesting, creative ideas.

Travis' deep knowledge and fond memories about PlayStation as a brand, our products, and games will inspire his work with us from start to finish. He is an amazing creator, and we strive to work with the best creative minds inside and outside of our industry to continue to surprise the world in a way that only PlayStation can.

Travis wanted to share a few words:

I’m really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team. Most importantly I’m excited to see how the PlayStation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon!

Today we are excited to share with you a unique video, created by Travis to kick off our partnership. The video features a few of the key people that worked on different aspects of the PlayStation 5 console.

Special thanks to Travis, we are thrilled to work with him and cannot wait to share more with you soon.