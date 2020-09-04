Travis Scott partners with McDonald’s to sell his favorite meal that is only $6 starting next week

HOUSTON – McDonald’s announced Thursday that it is partnering with Houston native rapper Travis Scott. The collaboration is the first time in nearly 30 years that a celebrity’s name will be featured on the McDonald’s menu since basketball icon and businessman, Micheal Jordan.

The chain will offer Scott’s favorite meal called “Cactus Jack” for $6 across the country for the multi-level innovative partnership from Sept. 8 through Oct. 4.

What does this meal include?

A beef quarter pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce, a medium order of fries with BBQ sauce to dip, and a Sprite, according to McDonald’s. The collaboration also released a Cactus Jack custom-designed uniform for the restaurant crew.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” Scott said. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

McDonald’s also announced that it will be exploring opportunities to support charitable organizations during the nearly month-long offer.

“Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are,” said McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley. “Travis is a true McDonald’s fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world. This is the first time in nearly 30 years we’ve introduced a superstar’s name to our menu - we’re excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald’s near you starting next week.”