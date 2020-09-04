Baby Yoda is back! What you need to know about Season 2 of ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’

Star Wars fans, get excited! Season 2 of ’The Mandalorian’ is coming to a galaxy near you.

The second season, will drop on Disney+ on October 30, according to the streaming service via Twitter. Pop-culture sensation Baby Yoda, also known as ’The Child’ will also make a return in Season 2.

The show, which became the first ’Star Wars’ TV series on Disney, was set before the events of First Order, follows a bounty hunter “looking to make an eke out of living” with his blasters, CNN reported.

According to the official website, ’The Mandalorian’ is nominated for 15 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

If you need to catch up, Season 1 of ’The Mandalorian’ is still streaming on Disney+.