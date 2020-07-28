Joe Rogan says he’s leaving California for ‘a little bit more freedom’ in Texas

HOUSTON – Comedian, podcaster, UFC commentator and former “Fear Factor” host Joe Rogan is trading the Californian sun for some Texas barbecue, as he announced his plans to relocate to the Lone Star State.

In his July 24 podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience”, Rogan cited overpopulation, traffic, and “the need for freedom” being a few of the reasons he has been persuaded to move from his current home of Los Angeles. He has not revealed to where in Texas he is relocating.

“I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country, somewhere it’s easier to travel to both places, and somewhere where you have a little bit more freedom,” he explained on his podcast.

Rogan also hopes that with his move to Texas, he could save $13 million in taxes, as California has a 13.3% income tax rate, Newsweek reported.

The move comes after Rogan signed a $100-million contract with Spotify to air his podcasts exclusively starting in September. He already earns more than $30 million through YouTube, according to Newsweek.