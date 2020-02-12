Docuseries featuring Houston family and inspired by ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ to air on HBO Max

HOUSTON – HBO Max has ordered a docuseries inspired by “Crazy Rich Asians” that follows a multi-generational family living in Houston.

According to HBO’s description of the show, the eight-episode series entitled “The Ho’s” dives into the lives of a Vietnamese family who immigrated to the United States with little money, relying on hard work to establish the ultimate American dream.

The Ho family led by patriarch Binh Ho and his wife, Hue Ho built their wealth on a multi-million dollar bank and a real estate development company, according to HBO. Aside from their lavish lifestyle, the series also spotlights the family’s close bond and multi-generational drama that ensues, according to HBO.

“Rarely do you come across a family that is so rich in so many ways -- not just in wealth, but in heart, traditions and love for each other,” Executive Vice President of Original Non-fiction and Kids Programming at HBO Max Jennifer O’Connell said.

The docuseries will portray how the couple’s first-born daughter, Judy Ho, a lawyer with three children going through a divorce, and Washington Ho, their son trying to find a way out of his father’s shadow, are pressured to achieve and to live up to their parents’ high expectations.

From Wallin Chambers Entertainment in association with Lionsgate TV, the series is executive produced by Katy Wallin and Stephanie Bloch Chambers who formerly worked on family reality shows “Chrisley Knows Best,” “Married to Jonas” and “Meet the Putmans.”

“The Ho family is wildly engaging and we’re very excited to partner with HBO Max in bringing this hilarious and exuberant series to viewers,” Lionsgate Senior Vice President and head of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin said.

A release date for “The Ho’s” docuseries has yet to be announced.