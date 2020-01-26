‘Cuz I Love You’: 5 times we fell in love Lizzo

HOUSTON – Lizzo scored an eye-popping eight Grammy nominations, including bids for the show’s top four awards, making her the show’s top-nominated artist this go-around.

The the superstar singer-rapper, who grew up in southwest Houston, didn’t just climb the charts this past year, she found her way into the hearts of fans. Here are 5 times we couldn’t help falling in love with Lizzo.

While she was in the Bayou City, Lizzo stopped by a Shipley Do-Nuts and did something the happy dance most Houstonians want to do whenever they taste one of the restaurant’s tasty pastries.

During a Los Angeles Lakers game, Lizzo put on a show when her song “Juice” came on. She got up from her seat and started to twerk on the court, revealing that her T-shirt dress was cut out in the back to reveal her black thong.

Also during the game, Lizzo spoke with a Fox Sports reporter and revealed that she had a crush on Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns.

The certified superstar owned the intimate space like few singers can manage, using the power of her voice to fill the room and deliver a killer performance that transported viewers watching from home directly into the studio.

On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner... on the right is my @nbcsnl debut.



Don’t stop.. we need you. Your time is coming. pic.twitter.com/cPnoCd6K6Q — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 22, 2019

After her debut performance on Saturday Night Live, the Houston singer and rapper tweeted two photos of herself.

On the left, she posted a photo of her in a green Statue of Liberty costume back when she worked as a sign spinner for Liberty Taxes. On the right, she shared a photo of herself in a black Statue of Liberty costume, which was a promo for her late-night appearance.

Lizzo reminded her 1.4 million Twitter followers: “Don’t stop... we need you. Your time is coming.”

FILE - This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Lizzo performing "Jerome" at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Lizzo has been named Entertainer of the Year by The Associated Press. Voted by entertainment staffers of the news cooperative, Lizzo dominated the pop, R&B and rap charts in 2019 with songs like Truth Hurts" and Good As Hell." Though she released her first album in 2013, Lizzo dropped her major-label debut, Cuz I Love You, this year and the success has made her the leading nominee at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she is up for eight honors. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, FIle) (Invision)

Lizzo was named Entertainer of the Year by The Associated Press in 2019.

Voted by entertainment staffers of the news cooperative, Lizzo dominated the pop, R&B and rap charts in 2019 with songs like “Truth Hurts" and “Good As Hell."