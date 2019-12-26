’Don’t stop.. we need you:’ Houston’s Lizzo shares inspirational tweet

HOUSTON – Lizzo proves again that hard work pays off.

After her debut performance on Saturday Night Live last weekend, the Houston singer and rapper tweeted two photos of herself.

On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner... on the right is my @nbcsnl debut.



Don’t stop.. we need you. Your time is coming. pic.twitter.com/cPnoCd6K6Q — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 22, 2019

On the left, she posted a photo of her in a green Statue of Liberty costume back when she worked as a sign spinner for Liberty Taxes. On the right, she shared a photo of herself in a black Statue of Liberty costume, which was a promo for her late-night appearance.

Lizzo reminded her 1.4 million Twitter followers: “Don’t stop... we need you. Your time is coming.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also congratulated the Houston-raised star Lizzo on Twitter. He wrote, “From her humble beginning at @UHouston to now singing in front of millions, @Lizzo continues to be a rising star.”

From her humble beginnings at @UHouston to now singing in front of millions, @lizzo continues to be a rising star.



She represented #HTown on @nbcsnl last night.



I would like to extend an invite for our city to recognize her in January. pic.twitter.com/nuFjCTWfGs — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) December 22, 2019

Turner extended an invitation to Lizzo to be recognized by the city in January. Born in Detroit, Lizzo was raised in Alief. She attended Hicks Elementary, Youngblood Intermediate, Albright Middle and Elski High schools.

No one knows where I’m from 🤦🏾‍♀️ smh — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 23, 2019

WATCH: Lizzo performs “Truth Hurts” on Saturday Night Live.