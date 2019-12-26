74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

74ºF

Local News

’Don’t stop.. we need you:’ Houston’s Lizzo shares inspirational tweet

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: Lizzo, local, Houston, Alief
Lizzo shares an inspirational tweet on Dec. 22.
Lizzo shares an inspirational tweet on Dec. 22.

HOUSTON – Lizzo proves again that hard work pays off.

After her debut performance on Saturday Night Live last weekend, the Houston singer and rapper tweeted two photos of herself.

On the left, she posted a photo of her in a green Statue of Liberty costume back when she worked as a sign spinner for Liberty Taxes. On the right, she shared a photo of herself in a black Statue of Liberty costume, which was a promo for her late-night appearance.

Lizzo reminded her 1.4 million Twitter followers: “Don’t stop... we need you. Your time is coming.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also congratulated the Houston-raised star Lizzo on Twitter. He wrote, “From her humble beginning at @UHouston to now singing in front of millions, @Lizzo continues to be a rising star.”

Turner extended an invitation to Lizzo to be recognized by the city in January. Born in Detroit, Lizzo was raised in Alief. She attended Hicks Elementary, Youngblood Intermediate, Albright Middle and Elski High schools.

WATCH: Lizzo performs “Truth Hurts” on Saturday Night Live.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: