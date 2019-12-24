73ºF

Mayor Sylvester Turner wants to honor Lizzo in January

Terrance Harris, Senior Digital Editor

HOUSTON – Lizzo is ending 2019 with a wildly popular stint on Saturday Night Live, and now she’ll be starting the new decade off with a bang as well.

Mayor Sylvester Turner is ready to honor the Houston native in a big way in January. Dates and other details have not been announced yet.

In a tweet, Turner wrote, “From her humble beginnings at @UHouston to now singing in front of millions, @lizzo continues to be a rising star. She represented #HTown on @nbcsnl last night. I would like to extend the invite for our city to recognize in January.”

No word yet on if Lizzo responded to Turner. But, if we know anything about Lizzo, if it happens, it will definitely be a day to remember.

