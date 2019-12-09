Lizzo Twerks in a Thong at Lakers Game, Shoots Her Shot at Karl-Anthony Towns

The Laker Girls weren't the only ones dancing on the court last night.

On Sunday, Lizzo showed up with friends to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center, and when the cameras turned to her, she made sure to put on a show.

When the 31-year-old rapper's "Juice" song came on, she got up from her seat and started to twerk on the court, revealing that her T-shirt dress was cut out in the back to reveal her black thong.

Also during the game, Lizzo spoke with a Fox Sports reporter and revealed that she had a crush on Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns.

"That’s my baby!" she exclaimed. When asked if she knows him, she replied with a laugh, "Nope!"

The team loved this quote and tweeted the interview with a suggested revised lyric for Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" song. "New man on the Minnesota Timberwolves," read the tweet.

Lizzo's little performance at the game did not excite all basketball fans. "Can somebody tell me why Lizzo A** out at The Laker Game ..Don’t Worry I’ll Wait??" one viewer wrote.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user spoke out in defense of Lizzo, writing: "Of course all the men be complaining about Lizzo shaking her a** at the Laker game.... just let her have fun like damn lol."

Can somebody tell me why Lizzo Ass out at The Laker Game ..Don’t Worry I’ll Wait?? pic.twitter.com/xF7Ug72EA2 — Slim Bearded (@ayedatschris) December 9, 2019

Of course all the men be complaining about Lizzo shaking her ass at the Laker game.... just let her have fun like damn lol — Stefanie Stevens (@igaveyoudecaf) December 9, 2019

The critics didn't get her down though! On Monday, Lizzo released a brand new video for her song, "Good as Hell," that she filmed during Homecoming Week at Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s Southern University. The video was directed by Alan Ferguson, Solange Knowles' ex.

"This is a special moment for me... 'Good As Hell' took a trip to Baton Rouge and was blessed by @su_humanjukebox and the dancing dolls at Southern University," she captioned a tease of the music video.

While it's too soon to know if there's a love connection between Lizzo and Towns, she did recently talk with ET about her love life. Here's what she had to say:

