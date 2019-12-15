Emma Stone and ‘SNL’ writer Dave McCary are engaged

(CNN) – Emma Stone has a rock on her finger.

The star of "La La Land," "The Favourite" and "Zombieland" was pictured in an Instagram post Wednesday night smiling alongside her boyfriend, "Saturday Night Live" segment director Dave McCary.

Also in the picture is Stone's left hand donning what appears to be an engagement ring. It is a little blurry in the photo, but Stone and McCary are in focus and all smiles.

McCary captioned the photo with heart emojis.

A rep for Stone confirmed the engagement.

Stone and McCary have not flaunted their relationship much on their social media, making only rare appearances on each other's accounts.

Stone is getting ready to take on the role of Cruella de Vil in the upcoming movie “Cruella,” an origin story of the classic “101 Dalmations” villain.