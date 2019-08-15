Pearland ISD welcomes students for first day of school

PEARLAND, Texas - Several more Houston-area schools are returning to school, including Pearland Independent School District.

According to the director of communications, Kim Hycott, staff members are excited to have students back and the district will be doing its best to help students get educated in a safe and nurturing environment.

All 23 Pearland facilities have new security vestibules, where visitors will have to come through to be buzzed into the school.

Hycott said they are designed to keep out anyone who wants to cause harm at any of the district’s facilities.

Not only will the schools year be safer, students at the Turner College & Career High School will get the opportunity to get ahead in their college education with hands-on learning in areas like welding, medicine and culinary arts.

Pearland ISD has a partnership with Alvin Community College and in 2018, around 90 students graduated high school with an associate degree from ACC.

Now, students from pre-K to high school filed in Thursday morning to kick off their first day of the 2019-2020 school year.

The school is also welcoming 111 new teachers for the school year.

