4 things Cypress-Fairbanks ISD parents should know for the upcoming school year

HOUSTON - Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District is gearing up to head back to school on Monday.

With the upcoming school year coming up fast, here are four things for Cypress parents and students to know:

1. 13 schools named to Honor Roll

Thirteen CFISD schools have been named to the 2018-2019 Texas Honor Roll.

The award recognizes public elementary, middle and high schools that demonstrate high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement over time, and reduction in achievement gaps. For high schools, Honor Roll recognition includes measures of college readiness in students.

The following CFISD schools are among the 855 public schools in Texas to be recognized:

Copeland Elementary School;

Moore Elementary School;

Pope Elementary School;

Sampson Elementary School;

Anthony Middle School;

Aragon Middle School;

Arnold Middle School;

Bridgeland High School;

Cy-Fair High School;

Cypress Park High School;

Cypress Ranch High School;

Cypress Woods High School; and

Jersey Village High School.

2. The back to school guide

Use the back to school guide here to get helpful athletic, bus, before- and after-school care, community engagement, immunization, nutrition services and special education information and advice.

3. Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club

In February CFISD swimmers earned the championship medal and six other top-10 finishes at the UIL Swimming and Diving Class 6A meet in Austin.

4. Job opportunity

Cypress-Fairbanks is currently looking for early childhood members to work with children between 6 weeks to four years old.

