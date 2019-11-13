Why cook Thanksgiving dinner, when you can get a delicious meal from one of these local places?

HOUSTON – Hang up your apron. Put down the ladle. Let someone else do the cooking this Thanksgiving. We found 11 great options if you want to spend time with family around your own table without slaving in the kitchen.

For a smaller group

Phoenician Market

For $135, Phoenician Market downtown will cook up a turkey, three sides, rolls, cranberry sauce and a pie. The meal is enough to feed four to six people. You can also purchase a-la-carte menu items to add to your feast.

Our chefs and bakers are ready to make your holidays joyous, carefree and extra YUMMY! We pride ourselves on our... Posted by Phoenicia Specialty Foods on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

H-E-B

H-E-B has Thanksgiving dinner for eight for $119.99. The meal includes a whole turkey, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and cornbread stuffing.

Central Market

H-E-B Central Market has a line of prepared Thanksgiving dinners that require some reheating. Starting at $99, you can feast into a chef-prepared turkey breast, or upgrade to a whole turkey for just $129. You can also do a ham dinner for only $139 and includes green beans, rolls, and mashed potatoes.

Whole Foods

From Paleo-friendly to organic and even vegan, Whole Foods can cater to your needs this Thanksgiving. Holiday meals start at $39.99 and can be ordered online by clicking here.

For the whole family

Cracker Barrel

You can carry out or get your meal for 10 delivered from Cracker Barrel. For $124.99, you get two turkey breasts, gravy, cranberry relish, three sides, yeast rolls, a pumpkin and a pecan pie.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant

Pick up a brined and ready-to-cook turkey starting at $6.99 per pound, and pick up a pumpkin, pecan, or apple crumble pie at $55.

Turkey dinner at B&B Butchers & Restaurant (Felix Sanchez 2007 All Rights reserved)

Jonathan's the Rub

You can create your own meal from Jonathan’s the Rub on Houston’s west side by ordering the turkey and sides a la carte. A 12- to 14-pound turkey ($85), gravy ($15), two sides ($45 each) and a dessert ($40) will run you $230.

The Pantry at The Junior League of Houston

If you want a fresh, gourmet Thanksgiving feast, The Pantry at The Junior League of Houston is cooking up meals that serve 10 to 12 for $250. The full meal includes a 22-pound bird, cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, mashed sweet potatoes with brown sugar and pecans, corn casserole made with bacon and sour cream, cheesy broccoli rice casserole, one pint of cranberry-orange relish, two dozen dinner rolls, one pecan pie and one pumpkin pie.

Williams Sonoma

The highest-priced, high-end meal we found is from Williams Sonoma. It ships to your house on ice or frozen, so after you fork out $269.99 for a dinner for 8 to 10 people, be prepared to reheat it. You’ll get a fresh pre-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and a pumpkin pie. This meal must be ordered by Saturday.